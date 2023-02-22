US braces for 'historic' snowfall
With the northern US set to face a massive winter storm, several states are taking precautions due to heavy snow, strong winds, and very low temperatures.
Many schools throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin were called off for Wednesday, ahead of the storm.
Officials advised avoiding roads due to potential "whiteout" conditions caused by snow and strong winds.
The storm will make its way towards the East Coast later in the week.
The snowfall could be historic, with as much as 25 inches of snow expected to pile up in certain areas.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul area could see 2 feet of snow or more for the first time in over 30 years, weather services have predicted.