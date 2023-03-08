Photo: Jasbir Malhi
Nihangs celebrated "Hola Mohalla" at Qaumi Insaf Morcha site at Chandigarh-Mohali border.
Photo: Jasbir Malhi
Nihang is an order of Sikh warriors,
characterised
by blue robes, antiquated arms, and decorated turbans surmounted by steel quoits.
Photo: Jasbir Malhi
The order can be traced back to the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.
Nihang Sikhs are broadly divided into three factions — Baba Budha Dal, Tarna Dal, and Baba Bidhi Chand Dal.
Photo: Jasbir Malhi
Photo: Jasbir Malhi
The Budha Dal (a faction of the elderly) and Tarna Dal (formed as a band of the young) are divided into further factions.
Photo: Jasbir Malhi
The head granthi of gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib said there are more than 30 factions of Nihangs in Punjab, big and small.
Photo: Jasbir Malhi
Because of a large number of factions and their dynamic nature — they keep moving from one place to another.
