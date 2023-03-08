Photo: Jasbir Malhi

Nihangs celebrated "Hola Mohalla" at Qaumi Insaf Morcha site at Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Nihang is an order of Sikh warriors, characterised by blue robes, antiquated arms, and decorated turbans surmounted by steel quoits. 

The order can be traced back to the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Nihang Sikhs are broadly divided into three factions — Baba Budha Dal, Tarna Dal, and Baba Bidhi Chand Dal.

The Budha Dal (a faction of the elderly) and Tarna Dal (formed as a band of the young) are divided into further factions.

The head granthi of gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib said there are more than 30 factions of Nihangs in Punjab, big and small.

Because of a large number of factions and their dynamic nature — they keep moving from one place to another.

