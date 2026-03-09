Mar 09, 2026

Must-Read Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Coming Soon

Aanya Mehta

Cabaret in Flames by Hache Pueyo

Set in an alternate Brazil haunted by glittering vampires known as guls, the story follows a survivor searching for her missing mentor while navigating dangerous supernatural politics.

Children of Strife by Adrian Tchaikovsky

The latest entry in the Children of Time universe explores a distant world where humans coexist with evolved species like intelligent spiders. A mysterious abandoned ark ship leads to a dangerous discovery.

Green & Deadly Things by Jenn Lyons

In this dark fantasy, an idealistic knight joins an order sworn to destroy necromancy, only to discover forests awakening with ancient magic. To stop the threat, he must awaken the last legendary necromancer.

Hell’s Heart by Alexis Hall

A bold sci-fi retelling of Moby Dick, this story follows space hunters pursuing giant leviathans in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The narrator is drawn into the obsession of a captain hunting a mythical cosmic beast.

Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman Tell

Inspired by Welsh myth, this dark fairy tale follows a girl created from flowers who must be rebuilt each season. As she begins questioning her existence, the story explores identity, control, and creation.

The Geomagician by Jennifer Mandula

A historical fantasy inspired by paleontologist Mary Anning. After accidentally resurrecting a baby pterosaur, she must protect the creature while fighting a scientific society determined to claim her discovery.

The Library of Amorlin by Kalyn Josephson

This fantasy adventure follows a former con artist forced to infiltrate a magical library to help stage a political coup. But as she uncovers the library’s secrets and forms unexpected alliances, the mission becomes far more dangerous than planned.

Wretch by Eric LaRocca

A haunting “tech-Gothic” story about grief, technology, and the temptation to reconnect with the dead through mysterious online communities promising supernatural contact.

