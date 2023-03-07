National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday
PTI
Soon after, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party’s Neiphiu Rio took the oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland
PTI
Both the events were graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The PM will also be attending the swearing-in ceremony of ̌BJP's Manik Saha in Tripura on Wednesday
PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present during the ceremonies
PTI
The NPP-led alliance formed the government in Meghalaya with 45 MLAs including two from the BJP
PTI
The NDPP-BJP coalition in Nagaland won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the recently-concluded Assembly polls
PTI
Following the swearing-in ceremonies, PM Modi will return to Guwahati and hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet
PTI
