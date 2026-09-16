Nature-inspired architecture around the world

Sep 16, 2026
Known worldwide as the “Bird’s Nest”, Beijing’s National Stadium draws its name from its tangled network of steel trusses. Designed for the 2008 Olympic Games, its overlapping structural elements create a nest-like appearance, with the spaces between the steel members filled with a translucent membrane.
Source: wikipedia
In Harare, the Eastgate Centre took inspiration from one of nature’s most efficient builders: termites. Architect Mick Pearce adapted principles observed in termite mounds to create a building with a passive ventilation system designed to regulate temperatures without relying on conventional air conditioning. The project opened in 1996 and became a landmark example of biomimicry in architecture.
Source: wikipedia
The giant Biomes of Cornwall’s Eden Project resemble enormous clusters of bubbles. Designed by Grimshaw Architects, their structure was inspired partly by soap bubbles and uses lightweight ETFE cushions arranged in geodesic frameworks. The result is a vast greenhouse complex capable of adapting to the former clay mine’s uneven landscape.
Source: wikipedia
Singapore’s Esplanade; Theatres on the Bay is famous for its spiky exterior, which has often been compared to the durian, the tropical fruit known for its thorn-covered skin. The distinctive sun-shading elements also serve a practical purpose, filtering sunlight while allowing views and daylight into the building.
Source: wikipedia
New Delhi’s Lotus Temple is one of the world’s best-known examples of architecture inspired by a flower. Designed by Iranian architect Fariborz Sahba, the Bahá’í House of Worship consists of 27 marble-clad “petals” arranged in groups to create the form of a lotus. The design uses the flower as both a visual inspiration and a symbol of purity.
Source: wikipedia
London’s distinctive Gherkin takes inspiration from the Venus flower basket sponge, a deep-sea organism with a lattice-like structure. Its rounded form and external framework aren't simply decorative: the design helped architects develop a structure with an efficient pattern for distributing forces while also supporting natural ventilation strategies.
Source: wikipedia
The One Ocean Building at Expo 2012 in Yeosu was inspired by the bird of paradise flower. Designed by soma, its façade incorporates flexible elements that open and close like the movement of biological structures, helping control light and ventilation. It is an example of biomimicry going beyond simply copying nature’s appearance.
Source: wikipedia
Taipei 101 draws inspiration from the form of a bamboo stalk, with its stacked sections giving the skyscraper a distinctive segmented appearance. The design also reflects the strength and flexibility associated with bamboo, while its engineering incorporates a huge tuned mass damper to help counteract movement caused by strong winds and earthquakes.
Source: wikipedia
Beautiful insects you may never have seen before