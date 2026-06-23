Jun 23, 2026

Mystery novels to read if you haven't already

Aanya Mehta

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead

Part mystery, part literary fiction, this unusual novel follows an eccentric woman investigating a series of strange deaths in a remote Polish village.

Source: amazon.in

Eight Perfect Murders

A bookseller finds himself entangled in a real-life murder case that mirrors a list of fictional crimes he once compiled, creating a delightful mystery for avid readers.

Source: amazon.in

Magpie Murders

A mystery within a mystery, this clever novel pays homage to classic detective fiction while delivering plenty of surprises of its own.

Source: amazon.in

Razorblade Tears

A gripping blend of crime, mystery, and family drama, this powerful novel follows two fathers seeking answers after the murder of their sons.

Source: amazon.in

The Devotion of Suspect X

A brilliantly constructed Japanese mystery that turns the classic whodunit on its head. The real puzzle isn't who committed the crime, it's how they managed to hide it.

Source: amazon.in

The Last House on Needless Street

Dark, unsettling, and impossible to predict, this psychological mystery slowly reveals secrets that will keep readers guessing until the final pages.

Source: amazon.in

The Tokyo Zodiac Murders

A cult classic among mystery fans, this locked-room puzzle is packed with clues and challenges readers to solve the crime before the detective does.

Source: amazon.in

The Widows of Malabar Hill

Set in 1920s Bombay, this atmospheric mystery follows one of India's first female lawyers as she uncovers secrets among the city's elite.

Source: amazon.in

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