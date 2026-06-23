Mystery novels to read if you haven't already

Jun 23, 2026
Part mystery, part literary fiction, this unusual novel follows an eccentric woman investigating a series of strange deaths in a remote Polish village.
Source: amazon.in
A bookseller finds himself entangled in a real-life murder case that mirrors a list of fictional crimes he once compiled, creating a delightful mystery for avid readers.
Source: amazon.in
A mystery within a mystery, this clever novel pays homage to classic detective fiction while delivering plenty of surprises of its own.
Source: amazon.in
A gripping blend of crime, mystery, and family drama, this powerful novel follows two fathers seeking answers after the murder of their sons.
Source: amazon.in
A brilliantly constructed Japanese mystery that turns the classic whodunit on its head. The real puzzle isn't who committed the crime, it's how they managed to hide it.
Source: amazon.in
Dark, unsettling, and impossible to predict, this psychological mystery slowly reveals secrets that will keep readers guessing until the final pages.
Source: amazon.in
A cult classic among mystery fans, this locked-room puzzle is packed with clues and challenges readers to solve the crime before the detective does.
Source: amazon.in
Set in 1920s Bombay, this atmospheric mystery follows one of India's first female lawyers as she uncovers secrets among the city's elite.
Source: amazon.in
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