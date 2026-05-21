Must-Watch Kirsten Dunst Movies

May 21, 2026
A cult classic teen comedy where Dunst shines as a cheerleading captain navigating rivalry and identity.
Source: wikipedia
Though a supporting role, Dunst adds depth to this mind-bending romantic drama with her subtle performance.
Source: wikipedia
Dunst’s breakout role as Claudia earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Even as a child actor, she delivered a chilling and unforgettable performance.
Source: wikipedia
Dunst delivers a dreamy, modern take on the French queen in this visually stunning film by Sofia Coppola.
Source: wikipedia
Her haunting performance in this psychological drama earned her the Best Actress award at Cannes, one of her most powerful roles.
Source: wikipedia
As Mary Jane Watson, Dunst became part of one of the most iconic superhero trilogies, with moments that are still pop culture staples.
Source: wikipedia
A tense, atmospheric drama where Dunst plays a restrained yet complex character in a secluded girls’ school.
Source: wikipedia
Dunst earned an Academy Award nomination for her raw, emotional portrayal in this slow burn Western drama.
Source: wikipedia
The Hairiest Animals to Ever Exist