May 21, 2026

Must-Watch Kirsten Dunst Movies

Aanya Mehta

Bring It On

A cult classic teen comedy where Dunst shines as a cheerleading captain navigating rivalry and identity.

Source: wikipedia

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Though a supporting role, Dunst adds depth to this mind-bending romantic drama with her subtle performance.

Source: wikipedia

Interview with the Vampire

Dunst’s breakout role as Claudia earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Even as a child actor, she delivered a chilling and unforgettable performance.

Source: wikipedia

Marie Antoinette

Dunst delivers a dreamy, modern take on the French queen in this visually stunning film by Sofia Coppola.

Source: wikipedia

Melancholia

Her haunting performance in this psychological drama earned her the Best Actress award at Cannes, one of her most powerful roles.

Source: wikipedia

Spider-Man

As Mary Jane Watson, Dunst became part of one of the most iconic superhero trilogies, with moments that are still pop culture staples.

Source: wikipedia

The Beguiled

A tense, atmospheric drama where Dunst plays a restrained yet complex character in a secluded girls’ school.

Source: wikipedia

The Power of the Dog

Dunst earned an Academy Award nomination for her raw, emotional portrayal in this slow burn Western drama.

Source: wikipedia

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