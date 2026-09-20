Must-read books from Upton Sinclair

Sep 20, 2026
Boston is a historical novel based on the controversial Sacco and Vanzetti case. Sinclair fictionalises the lives of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two Italian-born anarchists whose 1927 executions became an international symbol of political and judicial controversy. The enormous novel reflects Sinclair's interest in using fiction to examine real political events.
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King Coal explores the lives of miners and the harsh realities of working in the American coal industry. Sinclair combined a fictional story with observations about labour exploitation, unsafe conditions and workers' attempts to organise. The novel was inspired partly by his research among coal miners in Colorado.
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Oil! turns Sinclair's attention to the American petroleum industry and the relationship between wealth, business and politics. Set largely in Southern California, the novel follows Bunny Ross, the son of an oil tycoon, as he becomes increasingly aware of the corruption and inequality surrounding his father's world. The book was later loosely adapted into the 2007 film There Will Be Blood.
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In The Brass Check, Sinclair investigated the American press rather than writing a conventional novel. He argued that newspapers were heavily influenced by commercial interests and political pressures, compromising their ability to serve the public. The book became an early and influential critique of American journalism and helped popularise the term “yellow journalism.”
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The Flivver King offers Sinclair's fictionalised account of Henry Ford and the rise of the automobile industry. Alongside Ford's success, the novel focuses on the workers who produced his cars and examines wages, labour conditions and industrial power. It was written during the period of intense labour conflict surrounding Ford's factories.
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The Jungle remains Sinclair’s most famous novel and one of the defining works of American muckraking literature. Set among immigrant workers in Chicago’s meatpacking industry, it follows Jurgis Rudkus and his family as they struggle with poverty, exploitation and dangerous working conditions. The novel's graphic depiction of the meatpacking industry helped spark public outrage and contributed to momentum for U.S. food-safety reforms.
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In The Metropolis, Sinclair examines the lives of the wealthy and powerful rather than focusing primarily on industrial workers. The novel follows Allan Montague, a young man drawn into New York's elite social world. Through his experiences, Sinclair explores privilege, wealth, social ambition and the moral compromises of high society.
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The Wet Parade is Sinclair's novel about alcohol, prohibition and the social forces surrounding America's temperance movement. Spanning decades, it follows two families whose lives are affected by drinking, the liquor trade and changing attitudes towards alcohol. The book was adapted into a 1932 film of the same name.
Source: amazon.in
Crossword Book Awards 2026: 10 children’s fiction titles to know