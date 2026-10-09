Must read books from Anne Carson

Oct 09, 2026
In this illustrated, experimental translation of Sophocles’ tragedy Antigone, Carson revisits the conflict between individual conscience and political authority. The play follows Antigone as she defies King Creon’s order against burying her brother. Carson’s version uses striking visual elements and contemporary language to make the ancient tragedy feel immediate and unsettling.
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Often considered one of Carson’s defining works, this verse novel reimagines the Greek myth of Geryon, a red-winged monster who falls in love with Herakles. Blending mythology with a contemporary coming-of-age story, Carson explores desire, vulnerability, identity and heartbreak. It is an accessible entry point into her unconventional literary world.
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Part literary criticism and part philosophical exploration, this book examines the nature of desire through ancient Greek poetry. Carson draws on Sappho, Plato and other classical writers to explore how longing depends on distance, absence and the tension between lover and beloved. It offers insight into the ideas that recur throughout her poetry.
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Rather than a conventional collection, Float consists of 22 chapbooks presented together in a transparent slipcase. The pieces experiment with poetry, performance, translation and visual form, making the physical arrangement part of the reading experience. It is an ideal choice for readers who want to explore Carson’s most formally adventurous work.
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This collection moves between poetry, prose, historical figures and classical references. Carson places writers and thinkers such as Virginia Woolf alongside ancient Greek material, examining mortality, art, desire and the passage of time. Its fragmented structure demonstrates her ability to bring seemingly distant subjects into unexpected conversation.
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Created after the death of her older brother, Nox is an experimental book about grief, memory and the difficulty of knowing another person. Designed as an accordion-fold volume, it combines photographs, handwritten notes, dictionary entries and translations of a Latin poem by Catullus. The result is as much a physical exploration of mourning as it is a literary work.
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A hybrid collection that resists easy classification, Plainwater combines essays, poems, translations and experimental prose. Carson explores travel, identity, solitude and the experience of looking at the world from the outside. The book is particularly revealing for readers interested in how she blends intellectual inquiry with personal observation.
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Subtitled “A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos”, this book examines love, infidelity, beauty and betrayal through a fractured marriage. Its 29 sections draw on the philosopher John Keats’s idea that beauty and truth are intertwined. Moving between personal reflection and literary allusion, Carson creates a sharp, unsettling portrait of romantic disillusionment.
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