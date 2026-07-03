Must-read books by John Steinbeck

Jul 03, 2026
Set during the Great Depression, this warm and humorous novel portrays the lives of eccentric residents in a small coastal community.
Source: amazon.in
An epic family saga set in California’s Salinas Valley, this novel explores themes of good and evil, free will, and the complexity of human nature.
Source: amazon.in
A moving tale of friendship between two migrant workers, this short yet powerful story explores dreams, loneliness, and the harsh realities of life.
Source: amazon.in
A sequel to Cannery Row, this light hearted yet thoughtful novel revisits familiar characters as they rebuild their lives after World War II.
Source: amazon.in
Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece follows the Joad family as they migrate to California during the Great Depression, capturing hardship, resilience, and the fight for dignity.
Source: amazon.in
A symbolic tale about a poor fisherman whose discovery of a valuable pearl brings unexpected consequences, highlighting themes of greed, hope, and fate.
Source: amazon.in
One of Steinbeck’s early successes, this story follows a group of friends living carefree lives in Monterey, blending humour with subtle social commentary.
Source: amazon.in
Part memoir and part travel narrative, Steinbeck journeys across America with his dog Charley, reflecting on the country, its people, and its changing identity.
Source: amazon.in
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