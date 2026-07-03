Jul 03, 2026

Must-read books by John Steinbeck

Aanya Mehta

Cannery Row

Set during the Great Depression, this warm and humorous novel portrays the lives of eccentric residents in a small coastal community.

Source: amazon.in

East of Eden

An epic family saga set in California’s Salinas Valley, this novel explores themes of good and evil, free will, and the complexity of human nature.

Source: amazon.in

Of Mice and Men

A moving tale of friendship between two migrant workers, this short yet powerful story explores dreams, loneliness, and the harsh realities of life.

Source: amazon.in

Sweet Thursday

A sequel to Cannery Row, this light hearted yet thoughtful novel revisits familiar characters as they rebuild their lives after World War II.

Source: amazon.in

The Grapes of Wrath

Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece follows the Joad family as they migrate to California during the Great Depression, capturing hardship, resilience, and the fight for dignity.

Source: amazon.in

The Pearl

A symbolic tale about a poor fisherman whose discovery of a valuable pearl brings unexpected consequences, highlighting themes of greed, hope, and fate.

Source: amazon.in

Tortilla Flat

One of Steinbeck’s early successes, this story follows a group of friends living carefree lives in Monterey, blending humour with subtle social commentary.

Source: amazon.in

Travels with Charley

Part memoir and part travel narrative, Steinbeck journeys across America with his dog Charley, reflecting on the country, its people, and its changing identity.

Source: amazon.in

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