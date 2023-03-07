Mumbai was enveloped in colours as the city celebrated Holi on Tuesday.
People across the city stepped out to celebrate the festival of colours.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in the fun.
Mumbai’s Juhu Beach saw huge crowds gathered to celebrate Holi.
Mumbai Police set up security checks across the city on the occasion of Holi.
This was done to keep an eye on miscreants and instances of drunk driving.
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View more