India, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands face the highest threats of sea-level rise globally, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that sea levels will rise significantly even if global warming is “miraculously” limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the elusive international goal.
Guterres said, “mega-cities on every continent will face serious effects, including Cairo, Lagos, Maputo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Jakarta, Mumbai, Shanghai, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, New York, Buenos Aires and Santiago.”
According to the report, the global mean sea level will rise by about 2 to 3 metres (about 6.5 to 9.8 feet) over the next 2,000 years if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
But with a 2-degree Celsius increase, seas could rise up to 6 metres (19.7 feet), and with a 5-degree Celsius increase, seas could rise up to 22 metres (72 feet), the report said.
Low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear, the world would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale, and competition would become ever fiercer for fresh water, land and other resources, UN chief said quoting the report.
