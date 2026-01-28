Jan 28, 2026

Mozart: 8 music compositions you should definitely listen to

Aanya Mehta

Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622

Written shortly before his death, this concerto is warm, lyrical and deeply expressive. It remains one of the most beloved works written for the clarinet.

Source: wikipedia

Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K. 525

Perhaps Mozart’s most famous composition, this serenade is lively, elegant, and joyful. Written for string instruments, it perfectly showcases his gift for memorable melodies.

Source: wikipedia

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467

Famous for its serene second movement, this concerto balances elegance with emotional depth and highlights Mozart’s exceptional understanding of the piano.

Source: amazon.in

Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K. 331

Best known for its final movement, the famous Rondo alla Turca, this sonata blends playful charm with technical brilliance and is a favourite among piano lovers.

Source: wikipedia

Requiem in D minor, K. 626

Left unfinished at his death, Mozart’s Requiem is haunting and deeply powerful. The Lacrimosa section, in particular, remains one of the most moving pieces in Western classical music.

Source: wikipedia

Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550

One of Mozart’s most emotionally intense symphonies, this piece is dramatic, restless, and instantly recognisable. Its opening melody captures melancholy and urgency like few classical works can.

Source: wikipedia

Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”, K. 551

Mozart’s final symphony is grand, confident and architecturally perfect. The finale is celebrated for its complex yet joyful counterpoint.

Source: wikipedia

The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte), K. 620

This opera combines fantasy, philosophy and unforgettable music. Arias like Queen of the Night demonstrate Mozart’s mastery of drama and vocal expression.

Source: wikipedia

