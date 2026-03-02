Mar 02, 2026

Movies That Bring Us Closer to Nature

Aanya Mehta

Baraka

A wordless visual experience capturing breathtaking landscapes, wildlife, and human interaction with nature across the globe, a meditation on Earth’s fragile harmony.

Into the Wild

Based on a true story, this film follows a young man who abandons modern life to journey into the Alaskan wilderness, discovering freedom, solitude, and the raw power of nature.

March of the Penguins

A moving look at the extraordinary survival journey of emperor penguins, showcasing the resilience and beauty of life in extreme natural conditions.

My Octopus Teacher

This intimate documentary captures an extraordinary bond between a filmmaker and an octopus, revealing the intelligence and mystery of marine life.

Princess Mononoke

This animated masterpiece explores the conflict between industrial growth and forest spirits, delivering a powerful message about balance between humans and nature.

The Revnant

Known for its stunning natural cinematography, this survival epic immerses viewers in harsh, untamed landscapes where nature is both beautiful and unforgiving.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

A visually rich adventure across Iceland, Greenland, and the Himalayas that celebrates exploration, wonder, and the healing power of natural spaces.

Wild

Following a woman’s solo trek along the Pacific Crest Trail, this emotional journey highlights how wilderness can become a path to healing and self discovery.

