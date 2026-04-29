Apr 29, 2026

Movies set in the Medieval era you need to watch

Aanya Mehta

A Knight's Tale

A fun and modern take on medieval jousting, starring Heath Ledger with a unique rock soundtrack twist.

Source: wikipedia

Braveheart

Featuring Mel Gibson, this film captures the fight for Scottish independence with emotional depth and epic battles.

Source: wikipedia

Gladiator

Starring Russell Crowe, this epic tale of revenge and honour set in ancient Rome delivers powerful storytelling and iconic action.

Source: wikipedia

Kingdom of Heaven

A sweeping story set during the Crusades, exploring faith, war, and leadership in medieval Jerusalem.

Source: wikipedia

Macbeth

A dark and intense adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, set against a rugged medieval backdrop.

Source: wikipedia

Robin Hood

A classic tale of rebellion and justice, starring Russell Crowe as the legendary outlaw.

Source: wikipedia

The Green Knight

A visually stunning and mystical retelling of an Arthurian legend, rich in symbolism and atmosphere.

Source: wikipedia

The Name of the Rose

A gripping medieval mystery set in a monastery, blending crime, religion, and philosophy.

Source: wikipedia

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