Movies set in the Medieval era you need to watch

Apr 29, 2026
A fun and modern take on medieval jousting, starring Heath Ledger with a unique rock soundtrack twist.
Source: wikipedia
Featuring Mel Gibson, this film captures the fight for Scottish independence with emotional depth and epic battles.
Source: wikipedia
Starring Russell Crowe, this epic tale of revenge and honour set in ancient Rome delivers powerful storytelling and iconic action.
Source: wikipedia
A sweeping story set during the Crusades, exploring faith, war, and leadership in medieval Jerusalem.
Source: wikipedia
A dark and intense adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, set against a rugged medieval backdrop.
Source: wikipedia
A classic tale of rebellion and justice, starring Russell Crowe as the legendary outlaw.
Source: wikipedia
A visually stunning and mystical retelling of an Arthurian legend, rich in symbolism and atmosphere.
Source: wikipedia
A gripping medieval mystery set in a monastery, blending crime, religion, and philosophy.
Source: wikipedia
‘Blue’ books you should consider reading