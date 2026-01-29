Jan 29, 2026

Most popular book adaptations

Aanya Mehta

A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones (George R.R. Martin)

Adapted into the HBO series Game of Thrones, this fantasy epic became one of the most watched TV shows worldwide, inspiring a huge global fanbase long after the books were published.

Gone Girl (Gillian Flynn)

Gillian Flynn’s psychological thriller became a major film starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. It’s known for its twisty narrative and deep dive into media and marriage.

Harry Potter (J.K. Rowling)

The Harry Potter book series is one of the best-selling ever, and its film adaptations turned the magical world of Hogwarts into a global visual icon. The books and movies are both enormously influential.

The Chronicles of Narnia (C.S. Lewis)

The beloved children’s fantasy series has been adapted multiple times, including major films like The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and remains a staple of imaginative storytelling

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Stieg Larsson)

Larsson’s bestselling Millennium series, beginning with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was adapted into both Swedish and Hollywood films, turning its gritty thriller vibe into global cinema hits.

The Hunger Games (Suzanne Collins)

This dystopian YA series sparked a blockbuster film franchise and a renewed interest in young adult literature, with themes of survival and resistance that still resonate today.

The Lord of the Rings (J.R.R. Tolkien)

Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of Tolkien’s monumental fantasy not only became one of the highest grossing film trilogies ever but also brought Middle earth to life for a new generation.

The Queen’s Gambit (Walter Tevis)

Adapted into a hit Netflix series, this story about a chess prodigy brought renewed interest in both the book and the game of chess itself, praised for its character depth and style.

