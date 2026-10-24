Oct 24, 2026

Most musical cities of the world

Aanya Mehta

Berlin

A global hub for electronic music, Berlin is known for its underground techno scene and iconic clubs that attract DJs and music lovers from around the world.

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Havana

Havana pulses with rhythms like salsa, son, and jazz. Music is deeply embedded in everyday life, from lively streets to intimate clubs.

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Kingston

The birthplace of reggae, Kingston is closely associated with legends like Bob Marley and remains central to Caribbean music culture.

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Liverpool

Famously known as the hometown of The Beatles, Liverpool played a massive role in shaping modern pop and rock music.

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Nashville

Often called “Music City,” Nashville is the heart of country music. It’s home to legendary recording studios and a thriving live music scene.

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New Orleans

The birthplace of jazz, New Orleans is alive with music on every corner, from street performances to historic clubs. Its deep-rooted musical heritage continues to influence artists worldwide.

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Seoul

The global rise of K-pop has made Seoul a modern musical powerhouse, influencing pop culture and music trends across the world.

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Vienna

A city of classical brilliance, Vienna was home to composers like Mozart and Beethoven. Its rich musical legacy lives on in its concert halls and opera houses.

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Migratory birds to watch out for this October