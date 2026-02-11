Feb 11, 2026

Most famous objects from the Indus Valley Civilisation

Aanya Mehta

Dancing Girl (Bronze Figurine)

One of the most iconic artefacts, the Dancing Girl from Mohenjo-daro, shows remarkable metalworking skill. Her confident posture suggests artistic expression and cultural sophistication.

Source: wikimedia commons

Great Bath of Mohenjo-daro

A massive, carefully engineered water tank, the Great Bath indicates ritual bathing and advanced urban planning.

Source: wikimedia commons

Harappan Pottery

Distinctive red pottery with black designs showcases aesthetic sensibility and widespread cultural uniformity.

Source: wikimedia commons

Indus Seals

Carved steatite seals featuring animals and undeciphered script were used for trade and identification. The unicorn seal is among the most famous.

Source: wikimedia commons

Priest-King Statue

This bearded stone figure, often called the Priest-King, reflects advanced sculpture techniques and possibly religious or administrative authority in Harappan society.

Source: wikimedia commons

Bronze Tools and Weapons

Axes, knives, and chisels made of bronze reveal technological advancement and everyday craftsmanship.

Source: wikimedia commons

Standardised Weights and Measures

Stone cube weights found across sites show a uniform system, pointing to organised trade and economic regulation.

Source: wikimedia commons

Terracotta Mother Goddess Figurines

These figurines are believed to represent fertility and religious beliefs, offering insight into Harappan spirituality.

Source: wikimedia commons

