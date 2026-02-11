Most famous objects from the Indus Valley Civilisation

Feb 11, 2026
One of the most iconic artefacts, the Dancing Girl from Mohenjo-daro, shows remarkable metalworking skill. Her confident posture suggests artistic expression and cultural sophistication.
Source: wikimedia commons
A massive, carefully engineered water tank, the Great Bath indicates ritual bathing and advanced urban planning.
Source: wikimedia commons
Distinctive red pottery with black designs showcases aesthetic sensibility and widespread cultural uniformity.
Source: wikimedia commons
Carved steatite seals featuring animals and undeciphered script were used for trade and identification. The unicorn seal is among the most famous.
Source: wikimedia commons
This bearded stone figure, often called the Priest-King, reflects advanced sculpture techniques and possibly religious or administrative authority in Harappan society.
Source: wikimedia commons
Axes, knives, and chisels made of bronze reveal technological advancement and everyday craftsmanship.
Source: wikimedia commons
Stone cube weights found across sites show a uniform system, pointing to organised trade and economic regulation.
Source: wikimedia commons
These figurines are believed to represent fertility and religious beliefs, offering insight into Harappan spirituality.
Source: wikimedia commons
