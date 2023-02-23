More than 40 still missing as open pit coal mine collapses in China
AP
A large mine collapsed in vast Inner Mongolia region’s Alxa League.
AP
About five hours after the collapse, a landslide took place.
AP
The official Xinhua News Agency said about 900 rescuers were on the scene.
AP
The death toll has risen to four, with 49 people still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported
AP
The company running the mine, Inner Mongolia Xinjing Coal Industry Co. Ltd., was penalised last year for multiple safety violations
AP
China has recorded a slew of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months.
AP
AP