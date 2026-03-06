Mar 06, 2026

Intriguing Reads: Exploring the Hidden Meaning of Dreams

Aanya Mehta

Before I Go to Sleep by S. J. Watson

A psychological thriller where memory loss creates a dream like uncertainty, raising questions about perception, identity, and reality.

Source: amazon.in

Dream Story by Arthur Schnitzler

A surreal and dreamlike novella about desire, fantasy, and the subconscious, the work that inspired the film Eyes Wide Shut.

Source: amazon.in

Dreaming: A Very Short Introduction by J. Allan Hobson

A concise guide to the biology and psychology of dreams, offering a modern scientific perspective on how and why we dream.

Source: amazon.in

Man and His Symbols by Carl Jung

This accessible introduction to Jungian thought explains how dreams use symbols and archetypes to communicate messages from the unconscious.

Source: amazon.in

The Committee of Sleep by Deirdre Barrett

Explores how dreams inspire problem solving, artistic breakthroughs, and scientific discoveries, showing their role in creativity and innovation.

Source: amazon.in

The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker

A literary novel about a mysterious sleep epidemic, this haunting story explores the blurred boundaries between dreams, reality, and collective imagination.

Source: amazon.in

The Interpretation of Dreams by Sigmund Freud

A foundational work in psychology, this classic explores how dreams reflect unconscious desires, fears, and hidden emotions, shaping modern theories about the human mind.

Source: amazon.in

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker

Blending neuroscience with research, this book explains the science of sleep and dreaming, revealing how dreams support memory, creativity, and emotional health.

Source: amazon.in

Essential New Poetry Collections to Read in 2026