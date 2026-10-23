Migratory birds to watch out for this October

Oct 23, 2026
The bluethroat is a small songbird known for the vivid blue patch on the male's throat, sometimes bordered with orange or chestnut markings. It breeds across northern Europe and Asia and migrates south for winter. In India, it frequents reed beds, marsh edges, scrub and damp grasslands, where it searches for insects. Its habit of staying close to dense vegetation can make it challenging to spot.
Source: wikimedia commons
The common crane is a tall, grey migratory bird with a red patch on its crown and a distinctive trumpeting call. It breeds across northern Eurasia and migrates south as temperatures fall. Although less widespread in India than some other wintering waterbirds, it is recorded at suitable wetlands in the north and northwest. October marks the start of its regular seasonal presence in India, with sightings depending on location and local conditions.
Source: wikimedia commons
The common teal, also known as the Eurasian teal, is a small dabbling duck that migrates to India from colder regions of Eurasia. Males have chestnut-coloured heads with striking green patches around their eyes. These agile birds gather in shallow wetlands, where they feed on seeds and small aquatic organisms. They are among the migratory ducks that can begin arriving in India in October.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Demoiselle Crane is the smallest species of crane, migrating to India from the breeding grounds of Central Asia and Mongolia. Adults feature a pale bluish-grey body contrasted by an entirely black head and neck, with striking tufts of snowy-white feathers extending elegantly from behind their red eyes. These graceful birds travel in large, noisy flocks and settle near shallow wetlands, riverbeds, and agricultural fields, where they forage for grains, seeds, and insects.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Eurasian Wigeon is a brightly patterned, medium-sized dabbling duck that migrates to India from the freezing lakes of Northern Europe and Siberia. Males possess a rich chestnut-red head topped with a striking, cream-coloured forehead stripe and a small, pale blue bill with a black tip. These social birds gather in large rafts on deep open reservoirs and wet grasslands, where they feed extensively on leafy aquatic vegetation and grass.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Gadwall is an intricately patterned, elegant dabbling duck that migrates to India from the northern latitudes of Eurasia. Males sport a finely mottled grey-brown body with a scale-like chest pattern, a sandy-coloured head, and a distinctive pitch-black rear. These understated birds prefer quiet, well-vegetated marshes and shallow lakes, where they feed primarily on submerged aquatic plants by tipping forward in the water.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Northern Pintail is a slender, exceptionally graceful dabbling duck that migrates to India from its breeding grounds across Siberia and Northern Europe. Males are easily recognized by their chocolate-brown heads, brilliant white necks, and a pair of long, needle-thin central tail feathers. These swift-flying birds congregate in massive numbers across large wetlands and coastal lagoons, where they use their long necks to reach food deep beneath the water's surface.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Yellow Wagtail is a small, highly energetic songbird that migrates to India from the wide open grasslands of Europe and Asia. In the winter, they display an olive-brown back paired with a bright canary-yellow belly, though their plumage appears slightly duller during the non-breeding season. These active birds are constantly seen running along damp pastures, mudflats, and shoreline edges while vigorously pumping their long tails up and down to flush out small insects.
Source: wikimedia commons
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