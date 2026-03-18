Mar 18, 2026

Memoirs That Will Leave a Lasting Impact on You

Aanya Mehta

A Hymn to Life, Shame has to Change Sides by Gisèle Pelicot

Gisèle Pelicot’s public testimony and personal accounts have become a powerful narrative of courage, exposing systemic abuse and redefining survivor advocacy in France.

Source: amazon.in

Educated by Tara Westover

A gripping story of growing up in a survivalist family and discovering education as a path to freedom, selfhood, and transformation.

Source: amazon.in

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

A lyrical and powerful account of Angelou’s childhood, the memoir explores trauma, identity, race, and the healing power of literature and self expression.

Source: amazon.in

Know My Name by Chanel Miller

A courageous and deeply moving memoir about survival, identity, and reclaiming one’s voice after sexual assault.

Source: amazon.in

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy

In this intimate and reflective work, Roy explores her relationship with her mother, memory, and the emotional landscape that shaped her life and writing.

Source: amazon.in

Night by Elie Wiesel

A haunting testimony of survival in Nazi concentration camps, Night is a stark reminder of human cruelty and endurance.

Source: amazon.in

Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice by Virginia Giuffre

This powerful account sheds light on Giuffre’s survival and her fight for justice after escaping Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse network.

Source: amazon.in

The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

Written while hiding during the Holocaust, this timeless diary captures hope, fear, and the quiet courage of a young girl in extraordinary circumstances.

Source: amazon.in

Colourful Frog Species from Around the World