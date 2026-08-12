Meet the world’s most underrated frog species

Aug 12, 2026
Named after Charles Darwin, this South American species has one of the strangest parenting strategies in nature: males carry developing tadpoles inside their vocal sacs until they are ready to emerge.
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This tiny frog from Namibia and South Africa became an internet sensation thanks to its squeaky vocalizations. Its round body and perpetually grumpy expression make it instantly recognisable.
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Native to Central and South America, Glass Frogs have translucent skin on their undersides, allowing observers to see their internal organs, a rare trait among vertebrates.
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Native to India's Western Ghats, this bright green frog uses its large webbed feet to glide between trees, covering impressive distances through the forest canopy.
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Discovered in Papua New Guinea, Paedophryne amauensis is the world's smallest known frog, measuring just around 7.7 millimetres in length, small enough to sit comfortably on a fingernail.
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Found only in India's Western Ghats, the Purple Frog spends most of its life underground. With its bloated body, pointed snout, and unusual appearance, it is one of the world's most distinctive amphibians.
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This remarkable frog resembles a clump of moss covered in lichen. Its incredible camouflage helps it disappear into forest environments and avoid predators.
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Found in Western Australia, the Turtle Frog has a rounded body and tiny head that make it look more like a turtle than a frog. It spends much of its time burrowing underground.
Source: wikimedia commons
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