Fire at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh leaves thousands homeless
No casualties reported so far in the fire that hit the crowded Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district
Over a million Rohingya refugees fled Myanmar to Bangladesh over many years.
In August 2017, around 740,000 fled due to a severe crackdown by the Myanmar military.
Conditions in Myanmar have worsened since a military takeover in 2021, and attempts to send the refugees back have failed.
Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are subjected to extensive discrimination in a country dominated by Buddhists.
They are denied citizenship and deprived of various fundamental rights.