Before Manish Sisodia's CBI visit, a pit stop at Rajghat and a rally
PTI
Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in relation to the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia went to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.
Express photo by Abhinav Saha
PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party also released a photo of Sisodia sitting in his house with his mother before he left for Rajghat.
PTI
This is the second time Sisodia has gone to the CBI office for questioning.
Express
Roads outside the CBI office were barricaded by the police.
Express
Sisodia said he may be in jail for 7-8 months, but is not scared of false and fabricated cases.
Express
The police said they have also barricaded roads in South, Southeast, and New Delhi to regulate entry points