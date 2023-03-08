Manik Saha took oath as the Tripura chief minister for a second consecutive time on Wednesday
PTI
The BJP had emerged victorious in the Legislative Assembly polls held on February 16
PTI
PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and the party’s top brass attended the oath ceremony at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala
PTI
Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office in Bengali to DR Saha
PTI
Eight other leaders, including four new faces, were sworn in as ministers
PTI
Before the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi joined a road show from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Swami Vivekananda Maidan
PTI
PM Modi attended the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma as CM of Meghalaya and Neiphiu Rio as the CM of Nagaland on Tuesday
PTI
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More