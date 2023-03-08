 Manik Saha took oath as the Tripura chief minister for a second consecutive time on Wednesday

PTI

The BJP had emerged victorious in the Legislative Assembly polls held on February 16

PTI

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and the party’s top brass attended the oath ceremony at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala

PTI

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office in Bengali to DR Saha

PTI

Eight other leaders, including four new faces, were sworn in as ministers

PTI

Before the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi joined a road show from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Swami Vivekananda Maidan

PTI

PM Modi attended the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma as CM of Meghalaya and Neiphiu Rio as the CM of Nagaland on Tuesday

PTI

World Book Fair begins in New Delhi

