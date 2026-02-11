Feb 11, 2026

Light Reading Recommendations for a Hectic Week

Aanya Mehta

Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Slim, thoughtful, and conversational. Each section offers clarity and warmth without demanding too much time or energy.

Source: amazon.in

How to Be Idle by Tom Hodgkinson

Playful essays that celebrate slowing down. Witty, rebellious, and surprisingly freeing to read in short bursts.

Source: amazon.in

Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke

Quiet, reflective letters that feel deeply personal. Best read slowly, one page at a time, when the world feels loud.

Source: amazon.in

Love Letters of Great Men: Curated Collection

Short, dramatic, and romantic letters you can read in minutes. Ideal for stolen moments between a hectic schedule.

Source: amazon.in

Notes on a Nervous by Planet Matt Haig

Gentle reflections written in small, calming chapters. Comforting without being heavy, like a deep breath on paper.

Source: amazon.in

Only Dull People Are Brilliant at Breakfast by Oscar Wilde

A collection of Wilde’s sharpest quotes and conversations. Perfect for dipping in and out when you need instant wit, sass, and literary sparkle.

Source: amazon.in

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

A fast, funny comedy packed with mistaken identities and razor-sharp satire. Light, timeless, and endlessly quotable.

Source: amazon.in

The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking

Cosy ideas about comfort and contentment. Easy to flip through and perfect for winding down after a long day.

Source: amazon.in

