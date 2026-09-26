Lesser known facts about TS Eliot

Sep 26, 2026
Thomas Stearns Eliot was born on September 26, 1888, in St Louis, Missouri, into a New England family with deep roots in the city. Although he spent much of his adult life in Britain, his American upbringing remained an important part of his early life. He studied at Harvard before continuing his education at the Sorbonne and Merton College, Oxford.
Source: wikimedia commons
Before becoming a full-time literary figure, Eliot worked at Lloyds Bank in London. He joined its Colonial and Foreign Department in 1917 and remained there for eight years. Remarkably, he continued writing poetry while working regular office hours, and his time at the bank coincided with the publication of Prufrock and Other Observations and The Waste Land.
Source: wikimedia commons
In 1922, the same year The Waste Land was published, Eliot founded and edited The Criterion. The influential literary journal ran until 1939 and became an important platform for literary criticism and European intellectual thought. Eliot edited it for all 17 years of its existence.
Source: wikimedia commons
The famously serious poet had a playful nickname: Old Possum. His fellow poet Ezra Pound reportedly gave him the name, and Eliot later used it as the pseudonym for his whimsical feline poems. These poems eventually became Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, published in 1939.
Source: wikimedia commons
After the death of his first wife, Vivienne Haigh-Wood, Eliot married Valerie Fletcher in 1957 in a private ceremony. He was 68 and Fletcher was 30. She later became closely involved with preserving and promoting his literary legacy, including establishing Old Possum's Practical Trust in 1990.
Source: TS Eliot prize
Eliot was born an American but became a British citizen in 1927. Around the same period, he entered the Anglican Church. His later poetry increasingly engaged with Christian themes, particularly in works such as Ash-Wednesday and Four Quartets.
Source: amazon.in
Eliot was not simply tolerating his banking career while waiting to become a famous poet. Accounts from his colleagues suggest that he was highly competent at the job and well liked by those he worked with. His biographer Lyndall Gordon notes that Eliot actually appreciated the routine because it gave his imagination freedom outside working hours.
Source: faculty of oxford
Eliot's playful poems about cats eventually became the foundation for Andrew Lloyd Webber's hugely successful musical Cats. Webber began adapting the poems decades after their publication, and the musical opened in London's West End in 1981. Eliot therefore became, posthumously, one of the literary figures behind one of the world's best-known musicals.
Source: wikimedia commons
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