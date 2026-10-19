Lesser-known wild cat species you may not have heard of

Oct 19, 2026
Native to southern Africa, the black-footed cat is a tiny but highly efficient nocturnal predator. Its name comes from the dark markings on the undersides of its feet. Despite its small stature, it is known for its energetic hunting behaviour and can catch rodents, insects and small birds while moving through dry grasslands and scrub.
Source: wikimedia commons
Unlike most felines, the fishing cat is closely associated with wetlands, mangroves and marshes. Found across parts of South and Southeast Asia, it is an accomplished swimmer that hunts fish, frogs and crustaceans. Its partially webbed feet help it move through water, making it particularly well adapted to life around rivers and wetlands.
Source: wikimedia commons
The flat-headed cat is an elusive feline found in parts of the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra and Borneo. It has a distinctly flattened forehead, close-set eyes and unusually long teeth relative to its size. Living near freshwater habitats and peat-swamp forests, it feeds largely on fish and other aquatic prey. Habitat loss and wetland degradation threaten its survival.
Source: wikimedia commons
With a beautifully patterned coat resembling that of a clouded leopard, the marbled cat inhabits forests across South and Southeast Asia. Its long tail provides balance as it navigates branches, and it is thought to spend considerable time in trees. Because it is elusive and lives in dense forests, many aspects of its behaviour remain difficult to study in the wild.
Source: wikimedia commons
The oncilla, also known as the northern tiger cat, is a small, spotted wild feline found in parts of Central and South America. Its coat features dark rosettes and spots that help it blend into forest vegetation. An agile hunter, it feeds on small mammals, birds and reptiles. Habitat fragmentation and other human pressures threaten populations of this secretive cat.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to the grasslands and rocky steppes of Central Asia, the Pallas’s cat, also known as the manul, is recognised for its dense fur, flattened face and round pupils. Its thick coat helps it survive freezing temperatures at high altitudes. Despite its stocky appearance, this solitary feline is an agile hunter that preys on small mammals and birds.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often described as one of the world's smallest wild cats, the rusty-spotted cat is native to India, Sri Lanka and parts of Nepal. Its greyish coat is marked with reddish-brown spots, while its small size allows it to move stealthily through forests and scrublands. Primarily nocturnal, it hunts rodents, birds, lizards and insects.
Source: wikimedia commons
The sand cat thrives in some of the world's harshest desert environments, including the Sahara and deserts of the Arabian Peninsula and Central Asia. Its thickly furred paws protect it from hot sand, while its large ears help detect prey moving underground. It can obtain much of the moisture it needs from its food, an important adaptation to arid habitats.
Source: wikimedia commons
Authors inspired by travelling