Feb 19, 2026

Laura Ingalls Wilder's best books for children

Aanya Mehta

By the Shores of Silver Lake

This novel marks a turning point as the family moves West again. It reflects growing responsibilities and the emotional shifts of adolescence.

Source: amazon.in

Farmer Boy

Centred on Almanzo Wilder’s childhood, this story offers a different perspective on pioneer life. Rich in detail, it celebrates hard work, food traditions, and rural abundance.

Source: amazon.in

Little House in the Big Woods

The book that began it all introduces young readers to Laura’s early childhood in Wisconsin. It paints a gentle picture of family life, seasonal routines, and pioneer values.

Source: amazon.in

Little House on the Prairie

This classic follows the Ingalls family as they travel west and settle on the Kansas prairie. It captures the excitement, uncertainty, and courage of frontier living.

Source: amazon.in

Little Town on the Prairie

Laura steps into young adulthood while staying rooted in her community. The book explores independence, education, and changing family roles.

Source: amazon.in

On the Banks of Plum Creek

Here, Laura faces school life, friendships, and the realities of settling down. The book balances childhood joys with the challenges of weather and loss.

Source: amazon.in

The Long Winter

One of the most gripping books in the series, it focuses on survival during a brutal winter. Themes of endurance, cooperation, and family strength stand out.

Source: amazon.in

These Happy Golden Years

The final chapter of the series centres on Laura’s courtship and marriage. It gently transitions readers from childhood adventures to adult beginnings.

Source: amazon.in

Scottish traditions that will blow your mind