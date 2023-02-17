Key developments in space sector as Aero India enters Day 4 in Bengaluru
The five-day Aero India, that began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13, entered its fourth day on Thursday
On the sidelines of this show, the Indian Space Association has released a concept paper for developing space technology parks
The paper envisions the space tech parks to be comprehensive facilities with state-of-the-art accelerators that bring together the industry, academia, and investors.
According to a press release, Aero India seeks to display India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities, on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’
In what many experts say is a late but necessary move, the central government opened up the space sector to private players amidst the pandemic in 2020
The IN-SPACe was created as an autonomous body under the Department of Space. Since then ISpA has been set up and hundreds of space startups have come up.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said though Aero India is a business event, it additionally aims to strengthen India’s relations with others countries.