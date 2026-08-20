John Updike: Books to explore

Aug 20, 2026
A controversial bestseller when it was published, Couples explores relationships, marriage, and social dynamics among a group of suburban couples in 1960s America.
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This intimate novel focuses on a man returning to his childhood farm with his new wife and stepson. The story explores family tensions, memory, and generational conflict.
The final major instalment in the Rabbit saga follows an aging Harry Angstrom reflecting on his life while facing declining health and family challenges. It won another Pulitzer Prize for Updike.
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This Pulitzer Prize winning novel shows Rabbit as a prosperous car dealer navigating middle age, family tensions, and personal insecurities. It offers a vivid portrait of American suburban life.
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The second instalment in the Rabbit series continues Harry Angstrom’s story during the turbulent cultural shifts of the 1960s. It explores race, politics, and personal identity in a rapidly changing society.
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The first novel in Updike’s famous Rabbit series introduces Harry “Rabbit” Angstrom, a former high school basketball star struggling with adulthood and responsibility. The book explores themes of restlessness and suburban life in America.
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One of Updike’s later works, this novel follows a young Muslim-American teenager grappling with identity and radicalization in post-9/11 America, offering a complex exploration of faith and modern society.
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Set in a small town in Rhode Island, this novel tells the story of three divorced women who discover magical powers after the arrival of a mysterious man. It blends satire, fantasy, and social commentary.
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Underrated rat species you probably didn’t know about