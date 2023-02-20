US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion

Reuters

Biden promised to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes

He met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance

Biden also honoured the country's fallen soldiers and had a meeting with US embassy staff in the war-torn country

The visit comes at a crucial time as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine even as the war is expected to intensify 

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," Biden said

"This visit of the US president to Ukraine, the first for 15 years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-US relations," Zelenskyy said

