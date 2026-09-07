Jewish authors you should have on your reading list

Sep 07, 2026
A leading figure in Israeli literature, Amos Oz chronicled personal and national histories with extraordinary sensitivity. His memoir A Tale of Love and Darkness is considered a modern classic.
Source: wikimedia commons
Born to a Jewish family that fled Ukraine for Brazil, Clarice Lispector became one of Latin America's most innovative writers. Novels such as The Passion According to G.H. are celebrated for their psychological depth and experimental style.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the most brilliant yet underappreciated American writers, Cynthia Ozick explores Jewish history, memory, and moral responsibility. Her acclaimed novella The Shawl is a devastating and unforgettable work.
Source: jewish women's circle
An underrated giant of American literature, Grace Paley wrote witty, compassionate stories about family, politics, immigration, and urban life. Her short fiction remains a masterclass in voice and observation.
Source: wikimedia commons
The 1978 Nobel Prize winner brought the vanished world of Eastern European Jewish life to readers worldwide. His novels and stories, including Enemies, A Love Story and The Slave, blend folklore, spirituality, and human drama.
Source: wikimedia commons
A Holocaust survivor, chemist, and master stylist, Primo Levi transformed his experiences into some of the most important literature of the 20th century. If This Is a Man and The Periodic Table are essential reading.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often overlooked outside literary circles, Shmuel Yosef Agnon became the first Hebrew-language writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. His works draw on Jewish tradition while grappling with the challenges of modernity.
Source: wikimedia commons
A Jewish novelist born in Kyiv, Irène Némirovsky gained posthumous acclaim for Suite Française, a remarkable portrayal of life in Nazi-occupied France. Her rediscovered work has become one of the most celebrated literary finds of the 21st century.
Source: wikimedia commons
Zendaya’s most underrated roles that deserve a watch