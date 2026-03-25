Mar 25, 2026

Must-Watch Movies Starring Jessica Chastain

Aanya Mehta

A Most Violent Year

A crime drama where she plays a strong willed businesswoman navigating corruption and ambition.

Source: wikipedia

Crimson Peak

A gothic romance horror film where she delivers a haunting and intense performance.

Source: unsplash

Interstellar

A sci-fi epic directed by Christopher Nolan, where Chastain plays a determined scientist trying to save humanity.

Source: wikipedia

Molly's Game

She portrays Molly Bloom, an Olympic skier turned poker entrepreneur. A sharp, fast paced biographical drama.

Source: wikipedia

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Her Oscar-winning role as Tammy Faye Bakker, showcasing a transformative and deeply emotional performance.

Source: wikipedia

The Help

A heart warming drama where she plays the lovable and kind Celia Foote, showcasing her range and emotional depth.

Source: wikipedia

The Martian

A survival sci-fi film where she plays the commander of a Mars mission, balancing leadership and emotion.

Source: wikipedia

Zero Dark Thirty

A gripping thriller where Chastain plays a CIA analyst hunting Osama bin Laden. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Source: wikipedia

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