Must-Watch Movies Starring Jessica Chastain

Mar 25, 2026
A crime drama where she plays a strong willed businesswoman navigating corruption and ambition.
Source: wikipedia
A gothic romance horror film where she delivers a haunting and intense performance.
Source: unsplash
A sci-fi epic directed by Christopher Nolan, where Chastain plays a determined scientist trying to save humanity.
Source: wikipedia
She portrays Molly Bloom, an Olympic skier turned poker entrepreneur. A sharp, fast paced biographical drama.
Source: wikipedia
Her Oscar-winning role as Tammy Faye Bakker, showcasing a transformative and deeply emotional performance.
Source: wikipedia
A heart warming drama where she plays the lovable and kind Celia Foote, showcasing her range and emotional depth.
Source: wikipedia
A survival sci-fi film where she plays the commander of a Mars mission, balancing leadership and emotion.
Source: wikipedia
A gripping thriller where Chastain plays a CIA analyst hunting Osama bin Laden. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination.
Source: wikipedia
Niche Books That Will Change Your Perspective