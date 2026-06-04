Jun 04, 2026

Jazz Artists You Need to Add to Your Playlist

Aanya Mehta

Billie Holiday

Her deeply emotional voice gave life to songs like Strange Fruit, blending artistry with powerful social commentary.

Source: wikimedia commons

Duke Ellington

A master composer and bandleader, Ellington elevated jazz into sophisticated orchestral music with enduring compositions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ella Fitzgerald

Known as the “First Lady of Song,” her flawless voice and scat singing set the gold standard for vocal jazz.

Source: wikimedia commons

Esperanza Spalding

A contemporary star, Spalding brings fresh energy to jazz with her unique blend of vocals, bass, and genre crossing style.

Source: wikimedia commons

Herbie Hancock

A bridge between classic and modern jazz, Hancock blends funk, electronic, and jazz elements into groundbreaking music.

Source: wikimedia commons

John Coltrane

Coltrane pushed jazz into spiritual and experimental realms. His masterpiece A Love Supreme is deeply moving and transformative.

Source: wikimedia commons

Louis Armstrong

A pioneer of jazz, Armstrong transformed it into a soloist’s art. His gravelly voice and trumpet mastery made songs like What a Wonderful World timeless classics.

Source: wikimedia commons

Miles Davis

A true innovator, Davis constantly reinvented jazz, from bebop to fusion. His album Kind of Blue remains one of the most influential records ever.

Source: wikimedia commons

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