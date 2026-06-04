Jazz Artists You Need to Add to Your Playlist

Jun 04, 2026
Her deeply emotional voice gave life to songs like Strange Fruit, blending artistry with powerful social commentary.
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A master composer and bandleader, Ellington elevated jazz into sophisticated orchestral music with enduring compositions.
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Known as the “First Lady of Song,” her flawless voice and scat singing set the gold standard for vocal jazz.
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A contemporary star, Spalding brings fresh energy to jazz with her unique blend of vocals, bass, and genre crossing style.
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A bridge between classic and modern jazz, Hancock blends funk, electronic, and jazz elements into groundbreaking music.
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Coltrane pushed jazz into spiritual and experimental realms. His masterpiece A Love Supreme is deeply moving and transformative.
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A pioneer of jazz, Armstrong transformed it into a soloist’s art. His gravelly voice and trumpet mastery made songs like What a Wonderful World timeless classics.
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A true innovator, Davis constantly reinvented jazz, from bebop to fusion. His album Kind of Blue remains one of the most influential records ever.
Source: wikimedia commons
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