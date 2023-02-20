Cracks on Ramban district as landslide hits J&K district

A landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday caused damage to roads and 13 houses. As a result, the authorities relocated the affected families to tents.

The landslide occurred at Duksar Dalwa in the Sangaldaan area of Gool tehsil.

The 13 affected families were shifted and have been provided with blankets, utensils etc. from the District Red Cross Fund and will get meals from the Army.

The landslide has posed a threat to a 33KV power line and a major water pipeline passing through the area

Locals walk on the damaged Sangaldan-Gool road. According to sources, 1 sq km area on the upper side of the road was affected by the landslide.

Meanwhile, directions have been issued to process the victims’ relief cases as per State Disaster Response Fund norms.

