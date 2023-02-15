External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the South Pacific archipelago nation of Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the South Pacific archipelago nation of Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference
(PTI)
Jaishankar on Wednesday met Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji
(PTI)
They discussed ways to further advance long-standing bilateral ties
(PTI)
Jaishankar’s visit is the first by an incoming ministerial delegation after the formation of the new government in Fiji in December last year
(PTI)
The External Affairs Minister also visited the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, Fiji and had a 'darshan'
(PTI)
The first World Hindi Conference was organised in 1975 in Nagpur. To date, 11 World Hindi Conferences have been organised in different parts of the world
(PTI)
The last conference was held in Mauritius in 2018
(PTI)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More