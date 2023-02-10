ISRO launches its entry in small satellite launch vehicle market with  SSLV-D2 rocket 

PTI

ISRO marked entry in  small satellite launch vehicle segment, with its SSLV D2 rocket today after a successful launch at Sriharikota. 

PTI

The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07 besides Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites.

PTI

EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite which has been designed, developed by ISRO.

PTI

Mission Director S Vinod said the ISRO team made a "comeback" is short time soon after the August 7, 2022 failure. ISRO now has a "new launch vehicle" on offer for the launch vehicle community, he added.

PTI

 Students who designed ISRO's AzadiSAT pose for photos as they arrive to watch the launch of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

PTI

The rocket placed the satellites into the planned 450-km circular orbit post a 15-odd minute flight.

PTI

