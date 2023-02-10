ISRO launches its entry in small satellite launch vehicle market with SSLV-D2 rocket
ISRO marked entry in small satellite launch vehicle segment, with its SSLV D2 rocket today after a successful launch at Sriharikota.
The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07 besides Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites.
EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite which has been designed, developed by ISRO.
Mission Director S Vinod said the ISRO team made a "comeback" is short time soon after the August 7, 2022 failure. ISRO now has a "new launch vehicle" on offer for the launch vehicle community, he added.
Students who designed ISRO's AzadiSAT pose for photos as they arrive to watch the launch of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.
The rocket placed the satellites into the planned 450-km circular orbit post a 15-odd minute flight.
