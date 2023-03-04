Indonesia oil depot fire kills more than 10, several missing
Reuters
Reuters
Indonesian rescuers and firefighters on Saturday searched for possible victims after a large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Jakarta
Reuters
An aerial view shows ruins and damaged vehicles at a residential area that's been affected after the fire
Reuters
The Plumpang fuel storage station, is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta.
Reuters
At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines managed to extinguish the blaze just before midnight on Friday, officials said.
Reuters
Residents living near the depot said they smelled a strong odor of gasoline, causing some people to vomit, after which thunder rumbled twice
Reuters
This was followed by a huge explosion around 8 pm.
Reuters
An oil spill in 2018 caused a fire that killed five people and sickened hundreds in the port city of Balikpapan