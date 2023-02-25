Indo-German ties in focus as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits India

Twitter/MEA

Scholz held talks with PM  Narendra Modi  to boost bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

  Scholz is on a two-day visit to India. It is his first visit to the country after assuming the position in 2021.

Scholz received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top ministers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz  promised commitment to making a free trade deal between India and the European Union finally happen.

Twitter/MEA

PM Modi said that security and defence will become important pillars of the strategic partnership between India and Germany.

Twitter/MEA

Scholz is expected to visit Bengaluru on Sunday and depart in the evening. 