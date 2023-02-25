Indo-German ties in focus as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits India
Scholz held talks with PM Narendra Modi to boost bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.
Scholz is on a two-day visit to India. It is his first visit to the country after assuming the position in 2021.
Scholz received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top ministers.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised commitment to making a free trade deal between India and the European Union finally happen.
PM Modi said that security and defence will become important pillars of the strategic partnership between India and Germany.
Scholz is expected to visit Bengaluru on Sunday and depart in the evening.