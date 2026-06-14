India's GI Tagged textile treasures

Jun 14, 2026
Produced from kosa silkworms reared in the forests of Chhattisgarh, Champa Kosa Silk is celebrated for its natural golden sheen, durability, and luxurious texture. It represents one of central India’s finest silk traditions.
Source: instagram: omnah_by_malavika
Originating from Kerala’s Chendamangalam village, this handloom tradition is known for its elegant kasavu-style textiles featuring off-white fabric accented with coloured borders. It reflects the state's long-standing weaving heritage.
Source: kerala tourism
Known for its traditional tie-dye and extra-weft weaving techniques, Habaspuri textiles feature motifs inspired by nature and local folklore. Once on the verge of disappearing, this craft has been revived and continues to thrive through skilled artisans.
Source: wikipedia
Woven in the Kinnaur region, these shawls feature intricate geometric borders inspired by local culture and Buddhist symbolism. Their vibrant colours and fine craftsmanship make them one of the Himalayan region’s most treasured textiles.
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Exclusive to Assam, Muga Silk is famed for its natural golden lustre and exceptional longevity. The fabric becomes even more radiant with age, making it one of the rarest and most prized silks in the world.
Source: wikimedia commons
Handwoven in the town of Navalgund, these cotton durries are known for their reversible designs and geometric motifs. Traditionally woven by women, they combine durability with artistic craftsmanship, making them a unique floor furnishing.
Source: cauvery handicrafts emporium
A traditional Manipuri textile, Shaphee Lanphee was historically presented as a mark of honour and bravery. Characterised by its striking motifs and vibrant colours, it remains an important symbol of Manipur’s cultural identity.
Source: facebook: Imphal Airport
This centuries-old weaving tradition is distinguished by its bead-like dotted patterns created by twisting threads during weaving. Practised by the Dangasia community, Tangaliya shawls and fabrics are instantly recognizable for their textured designs.
Source: facebook: tangaliya weave
Animals Frequently Found in Summer