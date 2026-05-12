Indian Tabla Players Who Took the Instrument to the International Level

May 12, 2026
Renowned for his partnership with Ravi Shankar, he introduced tabla to Western audiences.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for his clarity and precision, he has performed globally and trained numerous international students.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the first prominent female tabla players to gain international acclaim and break gender barriers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for experimental music and film scores, he helped modernise the tabla’s global appeal.
Source: wikimedia commons
Founder of Hum Ensemble, he has been instrumental in cross-cultural collaborations.
Source: wikimedia commons
A leading figure of the Lucknow gharana, he has taught extensively abroad, especially in the United States.
Source: wikimedia commons
A pioneer of electronic fusion, he blended tabla with contemporary music and won global recognition.
Source: wikimedia commons
A global icon of the tabla, he collaborated with international artists and bands like Shakti, bringing Indian percussion to world stages.
Source: wikimedia commons
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