May 12, 2026

Indian Tabla Players Who Took the Instrument to the International Level

Aanya Mehta

Alla Rakha

Renowned for his partnership with Ravi Shankar, he introduced tabla to Western audiences.

Source: wikimedia commons

Anindo Chatterjee

Known for his clarity and precision, he has performed globally and trained numerous international students.

Source: wikimedia commons

Anuradha Pal

One of the first prominent female tabla players to gain international acclaim and break gender barriers.

Source: wikimedia commons

Bikram Ghosh

Known for experimental music and film scores, he helped modernise the tabla’s global appeal.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sandeep Das

Founder of Hum Ensemble, he has been instrumental in cross-cultural collaborations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Swapan Chaudhuri

A leading figure of the Lucknow gharana, he has taught extensively abroad, especially in the United States.

Source: wikimedia commons

Talvin Singh

A pioneer of electronic fusion, he blended tabla with contemporary music and won global recognition.

Source: wikimedia commons

Zakir Hussain

A global icon of the tabla, he collaborated with international artists and bands like Shakti, bringing Indian percussion to world stages.

Source: wikimedia commons

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