Even as countries like the US and the UK claimed to have given more visas to Indians this year, finding accommodation in cities where their varsities are based has become an issue for international students. Some of the students said they have to either defer their plans to join during the current semester or struggle to find places to stay in the countries they have opted to study.
"The reasons behind this surge include the global housing crisis, supply-side challenges, construction challenges during the lockdown, inflation impact, and decreased viability of the plan/project that have resulted in redefining capital investments," a University Living report suggests.
Experts also believe that the delays in visa approvals lead to delays in the moving process. As most students avoid paying for off-campus rooms before getting visa approvals and this consequently leads to a rise in accommodation prices due to last-minute bookings.
The housing issues are being highlighted in the major cities of countries like Canada and the UK which are preferred most by Indian students. Experts and students have claimed that all accommodation close to university campuses in the UK are booked in all major cities such as Bristol, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.
With inflation and spike in room rents and the dearth in student accommodation, students are having to turn to live in cities close to the place of their universities, sometimes a 40-minute train ride away. The increase in the number of students heading to the UK for higher studies has been directly proportional to the rise in housing issues.
Some experts have also suggested getting in touch with other Indian aspirants and planning accordingly. The majority of the universities also encourage international students from the same country or cities to contact each before joining the classes.
“Students need to prepare well in advance and start exploring the options as soon as universities decide to open the applications and not wait till the last day or the deadline,” said Sumeet Jain, Co-founder, Yocket.