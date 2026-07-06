Indian owl species you can spot

Jul 06, 2026
Usually found near rivers, lakes, and wetlands, the Brown Fish Owl feeds primarily on fish, frogs, and crabs. Its shaggy appearance and partially feathered legs set it apart from many other owl species.
Source: wikimedia commons
Once thought to be extinct, the Forest Owlet was rediscovered in Maharashtra in 1997. Endemic to central India, this rare and endangered species remains one of the country's most remarkable conservation stories.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of India's largest owls, the Indian Eagle-Owl is recognised by its striking orange eyes and prominent ear tufts. It is commonly found in rocky hills, scrublands, and semi-arid regions.
Source: wikimedia commons
Smaller than the Spotted Owlet, the Jungle Owlet is commonly found in deciduous forests and wooded habitats. It is known for its repetitive whistling calls and barred plumage.
Source: wikimedia commons
This medium-sized owl inhabits forests and wooded landscapes across much of the Indian subcontinent. Its deep hooting calls and heavily streaked plumage make it a distinctive nocturnal resident.
Source: wikimedia commons
This well-camouflaged species blends seamlessly into tree bark thanks to its mottled brown feathers. The Oriental Scops Owl is widespread across India and is often more easily heard than seen.
Unlike many forest-dwelling owls, the Short-eared Owl prefers open grasslands, marshes, and agricultural fields. It is a winter visitor to several parts of India and is frequently active during dawn and dusk.
Source: wikimedia commons
A familiar sight in villages, gardens, and urban areas, the Spotted Owlet is a small, stocky owl known for its white-spotted plumage and curious expression. It is often seen perched in tree hollows during the day.
Source: wikimedia commons
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