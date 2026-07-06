Jul 06, 2026

Indian owl species you can spot

Aanya Mehta

Brown Fish Owl

Usually found near rivers, lakes, and wetlands, the Brown Fish Owl feeds primarily on fish, frogs, and crabs. Its shaggy appearance and partially feathered legs set it apart from many other owl species.

Source: wikimedia commons

Forest Owlet

Once thought to be extinct, the Forest Owlet was rediscovered in Maharashtra in 1997. Endemic to central India, this rare and endangered species remains one of the country's most remarkable conservation stories.

Source: wikimedia commons

Indian Eagle-Owl

One of India's largest owls, the Indian Eagle-Owl is recognised by its striking orange eyes and prominent ear tufts. It is commonly found in rocky hills, scrublands, and semi-arid regions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Jungle Owlet

Smaller than the Spotted Owlet, the Jungle Owlet is commonly found in deciduous forests and wooded habitats. It is known for its repetitive whistling calls and barred plumage.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mottled Wood Owl

This medium-sized owl inhabits forests and wooded landscapes across much of the Indian subcontinent. Its deep hooting calls and heavily streaked plumage make it a distinctive nocturnal resident.

Source: wikimedia commons

Oriental Scops Owl

This well-camouflaged species blends seamlessly into tree bark thanks to its mottled brown feathers. The Oriental Scops Owl is widespread across India and is often more easily heard than seen.

Short-eared Owl

Unlike many forest-dwelling owls, the Short-eared Owl prefers open grasslands, marshes, and agricultural fields. It is a winter visitor to several parts of India and is frequently active during dawn and dusk.

Source: wikimedia commons

Spotted Owlet

A familiar sight in villages, gardens, and urban areas, the Spotted Owlet is a small, stocky owl known for its white-spotted plumage and curious expression. It is often seen perched in tree hollows during the day.

Source: wikimedia commons

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