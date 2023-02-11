(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
India has launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend humanitarian aid to Turkey, which was hit by multiple earthquakes on February 6, killing more than 24,000 people and rendering millions homeless.
(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
At present, there are four teams of the NDRF of more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with dog squads, specialised equipment, vehicles, and other supplies
(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
NDRF teams conducting rescue operations in Gaziantep, Turkey. NDRF is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and has deep radars that pick up feeble sounds like the heartbeat of a person.
(Twitter:@DrSJaishankar)
Under the ‘Operation Dost’, Agra-based 60 Para Field Hospital dispatched a 99-member medical team, who have treated as many as 106 earthquake-affected victims in Turkey’s Iskenderun, Hatay.
(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
The Army’s medical team comprises of critical care specialist teams including orthopaedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team, medical specialist teams.
(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment for establishing a 30 bedded medical facility.
(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
A heartwarming photograph taken during the relief operation in Turkey went viral on social media this week. It showed a female Army personnel getting a peck on her cheek from a Turkish woman
(Twitter/@MEAIndia)
India also sent over 6 tonnes of emergency relief, including 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items to Syria on February 7.
(Twitter:@DrSJaishankar)