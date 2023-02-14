Income Tax dept surveys BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for alleged tax evasion
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted survey at British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) premises in Delhi and Mumbai for alleged tax evasion and irregularities
PTI Photo
The tax department’s action comes weeks after the BBC released a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots titled “India: The Modi Question”.
Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey
BBC News tweeted that it was fully cooperating with the tax authorities, and are in hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible.
Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey
The survey has also triggered a war of words between the Opposition and the BJP.
PTI Photo
Congress leader in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Here, we are demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on the Adani issue, but the government is after BBC.”
Express Photo Prem Nath Pandey
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article