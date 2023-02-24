Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Friday

He accused the Congress of “using the northeast as an ATM and siphoning off money meant for the region’s development”

“We do not see Nagaland and the eight states of Northeast as an ATM, for us it’s ‘Ashtalakshmi’,” Modi added

“Nagaland always underwent political instability when the Congress was in power," he said 

PM Modi also claimed that the grand old party remote-controlled the Northeast from Delhi

Voting for the 60-member Nagaland legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 27

The results will be declared on March 2

