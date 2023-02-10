Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat trains, Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Friday
(Twitter/@BJP4India)
“Infrastructure is key to generating new avenues of employment,” the PM said during the flagging off ceremony. In picture, the PM is seen interacting with school students
(PTI)
He also addressed the gathering at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and stressed the need for modern infrastructure in 21st-century India
(Twitter/@BJP4India)
PM Modi also inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah at Marol in Mumbai. In picture, the PM is seen interacting with people from the Dawoodi Bohra community
(PTI)
While inaugurating the state-of-art campus, the PM told the audience that he was their 'family member'
(PTI)
The new Mumbai campus of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, an Arabic academy, is all set to begin functioning in the upcoming academic year
(PTI)
In Mumbai for a day-long visit, PM Modi also inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects including an Elevated Corridor that promises enhanced connectivity between Eastern and Western Mumbai Suburbs
(PTI)
