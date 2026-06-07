Jun 07, 2026

Illustrated novels that aren’t just for kids

Aanya Mehta

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell

Already beloved for its magical alternate history narrative, many readers overlook the charming illustrations and visual flourishes that enrich the novel's nineteenth century feel.

Source: amazon.in

Krampus: The Yule Lord

This dark fantasy retelling of Christmas folklore combines a gripping story with lavish illustrations, making it feel like an art book and novel rolled into one.

Source: amazon.in

Little

A quirky historical novel inspired by the life of Madame Tussaud, featuring the author's own illustrations throughout. The artwork adds a wonderfully gothic atmosphere.

Source: amazon.in

Slewfoot

Set in Puritan New England, this atmospheric tale of witchcraft and rebellion is accompanied by stunning artwork that brings its eerie world to life.

Source: amazon.in

The Arrival

A wordless masterpiece about migration and belonging, told entirely through breathtaking illustrations. It's often recommended as one of the finest illustrated works for adult readers.

Source: amazon.in

The Child Thief

A dark reimagining of Peter Pan, complete with haunting full-color illustrations by Brom. Fantasy, folklore, and art come together in a truly unique reading experience.

Source: amazon.in

The Resurrectionist: The Lost Work of Dr. Spencer Black

Part novel, part illustrated encyclopaedia, this cult favorite imagines a scientist who believes mythical creatures once existed. The detailed anatomical drawings are as fascinating as the story itself.

Source: amazon.in

The Strange Library

This surreal tale about a boy trapped in a mysterious library is enhanced by eerie illustrations that perfectly match Murakami's dreamlike storytelling.

Source: amazon.in

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