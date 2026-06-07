Illustrated novels that aren’t just for kids

Jun 07, 2026
Already beloved for its magical alternate history narrative, many readers overlook the charming illustrations and visual flourishes that enrich the novel's nineteenth century feel.
Source: amazon.in
This dark fantasy retelling of Christmas folklore combines a gripping story with lavish illustrations, making it feel like an art book and novel rolled into one.
Source: amazon.in
A quirky historical novel inspired by the life of Madame Tussaud, featuring the author's own illustrations throughout. The artwork adds a wonderfully gothic atmosphere.
Source: amazon.in
Set in Puritan New England, this atmospheric tale of witchcraft and rebellion is accompanied by stunning artwork that brings its eerie world to life.
Source: amazon.in
A wordless masterpiece about migration and belonging, told entirely through breathtaking illustrations. It's often recommended as one of the finest illustrated works for adult readers.
Source: amazon.in
A dark reimagining of Peter Pan, complete with haunting full-color illustrations by Brom. Fantasy, folklore, and art come together in a truly unique reading experience.
Source: amazon.in
Part novel, part illustrated encyclopaedia, this cult favorite imagines a scientist who believes mythical creatures once existed. The detailed anatomical drawings are as fascinating as the story itself.
Source: amazon.in
This surreal tale about a boy trapped in a mysterious library is enhanced by eerie illustrations that perfectly match Murakami's dreamlike storytelling.
Source: amazon.in
Underrated female-led bands you should be listening to